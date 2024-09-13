Hotspot Upper Styria: storm, rain and snow

Up to 250 liters are expected

The worst is yet to come for Styria: "The low is moving towards the north of the Alps and we expect the situation to worsen," says meteorologist Dietz. "From Ausseerland to Mariazellerland, we're expecting 200 to 250 liters of rain - we've rarely seen numbers this high before." Gale-force gusts are also likely to accompany the heavy continuous rain. On Friday, 100 km/h were already measured in St. Radegund, on Saturday the highest speeds are likely to occur from the Bucklige Welt to the Grazer Bergland.