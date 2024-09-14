Why these politicians are vying for preferential votes

How many votes are needed?

In order to actually get into the National Council through preferential votes, certain thresholds must be exceeded. At federal level, a candidate must achieve 7 percent of the party votes in the entire federal territory, at state level it is 10 percent, and at regional level even 14 percent of the votes in the respective region. And we are not talking about a few hundred signatures here. Even in the regional constituency, candidates from the larger parties have to just exceed the 5000 mark. At national level, it can be 75,000 votes or more. The hurdles are high, but the reward is a seat in parliament. What does this success sometimes entail? Possibly the displeasure of your own party, but certainly the dislike of the party colleague whose seat you have won.