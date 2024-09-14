Rebels or egotists
Why these politicians are vying for preferential votes
On September 29, Austrians will not only be able to vote for one party, but can also mark several names on the ballot paper. But what are these preferential votes all about and why are they so important for some? The "Krone" clarifies and spoke to five preferential vote knights.
The 2024 National Council election in Austria is approaching. While the majority of voters focus on voting for the right party, the preferential voting system allows them to actively influence the composition of parliament. Candidates with the required number of preferential votes can directly secure their place in parliament. There is only one catch - you will definitely kick a colleague from your own party out of the House and sometimes into insignificance. But how does the system work?
Not just ticking boxes
Every voter in Austria not only has the opportunity to vote for a party in the National Council elections, but also to support individual candidates within (!) the chosen party with a preferential vote. Up to three candidates on the federal and provincial electoral lists and one on the regional electoral list can be given a preferential vote. The decisive factor for the preferential vote system is that a politician who receives enough preferential votes can move up the party lists. A high position on the list means a more realistic chance of winning a mandate.
How many votes are needed?
In order to actually get into the National Council through preferential votes, certain thresholds must be exceeded. At federal level, a candidate must achieve 7 percent of the party votes in the entire federal territory, at state level it is 10 percent, and at regional level even 14 percent of the votes in the respective region. And we are not talking about a few hundred signatures here. Even in the regional constituency, candidates from the larger parties have to just exceed the 5000 mark. At national level, it can be 75,000 votes or more. The hurdles are high, but the reward is a seat in parliament. What does this success sometimes entail? Possibly the displeasure of your own party, but certainly the dislike of the party colleague whose seat you have won.
Andreas Hanger (ÖVP):
"Krone": Why should voters prefer you if your party has not put you in a top position on the list?
Hanger: In the National Council elections, there is an extensive range of personality choices. In addition to a party, you can cast a preferential vote at federal and state level or in a regional constituency (by ticking a box). A preferential vote gives a candidate political weight to best represent their interests in the National Council. The more preferential votes, the more political weight. For this reason, I am campaigning for preferential votes in my constituency (3C, Mostviertel, i.e. the districts of Amstetten, Melk and Scheibbs).
What qualifies you for this position?
I have been able to represent my constituency of Mostviertel in parliament in Vienna for over 10 years now. Thanks to these many years of experience, I know parliamentary work very well. I am particularly well versed in financial and budget issues. Another focus of my work is the topics of "volunteering" and "voluntary work", where we were able to achieve concrete improvements in the last legislative period through a new "Volunteering Act" and the "Charities Reform Act". I am also pleased that we in the Mostviertel are an absolute model region in the area of digital infrastructure (fiber optic expansion). I was also able to make a concrete commitment to this issue.
Is your preference vote campaign also to be understood as a criticism of your party's line?
No, my sole aim is to lend my political work the appropriate weight by obtaining as many personal preference votes as possible.
Do you consider yourself to be the voice of the grassroots?
There is never a weekend when I am not in direct contact with citizens at various events. From these conversations, I know exactly which issues are "on people's minds". Yes, I therefore consider myself to be a "voice of the grassroots".
Where do your views differ from those of your party?
There are always differences of opinion on detailed issues, which is part and parcel of a vibrant democracy. On the big issues of security, performance and family, I support our party's line 100%. This program was also developed together. I can also identify 100% with our election slogan "We.the center".
Muna Duzdar (SPÖ):
"Krone": Why should voters prefer you if your party has not put you in a top position on the list?
Duzdar: I have always campaigned for preferential votes in elections. With a preferential vote, voters can have a say in who is elected to the National Council for them and their party. That's a good thing! I have been a supporter of Andi Babler from the very beginning and stand for renewal. As a lawyer and politician, I am driven by a deep longing for justice. I stand up for all those people who have not fallen on the butter side of life. My main concern is that Austria becomes fairer again.
What qualifies you for this position?
I am currently a member of the National Council and media spokesperson for the SPÖ. I was also State Secretary in Christian Kern's government. I also run a law firm and therefore know the business side very well. And yes, I come from the party base. Together with my section, I am politically active in Kaisermühlen at any time of year, come rain or shine.
Is your preferential vote campaign also to be seen as a criticism of your party's line?
You can't take such a narrow view. First and foremost, we all want to get the SPÖ as many votes as possible. I have already brought the party thousands of votes in the last national elections and that is exactly what I will do this time too.
Do you consider yourself to be the voice of the grassroots?
Yes, it's incredibly important in politics not to stand out. No matter what you do, in which function you act, you have to keep your heart close to the grassroots, listen to the people, know and understand their concerns. That's why I'm always politically active in my district of Donaustadt and my neighborhood, handing out flyers and talking to people at our local pubs.
Where do your views differ from those of your party?
I am deeply rooted in social democracy and don't see any differences in terms of content. However, I certainly place a stronger emphasis on opening up and democratizing the party than others.
Laura Sachslehner (ÖVP):
"Krone": Why should voters prefer you if your party has not put you in a top position on the list?
Sachslehner: Both in a democracy and in a party, it is always about finding majorities for your own convictions. I have proven in the past that I am not interested in functions, but in a clear center-right course & a policy with backbone. One thing is clear, a preferential vote for me is a vote for a consistent center-right course in this country and also within the People's Party.
What qualifies you for this position?
I've already proven in the past that I'm not above fighting tough battles. But I'm not interested in the position, I'm interested in giving Austria an urgently needed center-right policy. I want to be a loud voice for that.
Is your preferential vote campaign also to be seen as a criticism of your party's line?
A party like the People's Party has always been characterized by its breadth. I am campaigning for ideological fantasies such as a climate bonus for asylum seekers, uncontrolled immigration or the sell-out of our citizenship to finally no longer be part of our reality.
Do you think you are the voice of the grassroots?
I leave it to others to presume to speak for someone else. I want to be a loud voice for a consistent center-right course and thus represent all those who are currently often not heard.
Where do your views differ from those of your party?
The basic values of the People's Party are absolutely clear. The People's Party stands for an end to illegal migration, an end to unbridled debt policies and an end to immigration into our social system. I will fight within the People's Party and at all political levels for the silent majority in this country to have a voice again.
Leo Lugner (FPÖ):
"Krone": Why should voters prefer you if your party has not put you in a top position on the list?
Lugner: With 25th place on the federal list, 11th place on the state list and 3rd place in the constituency for districts 13, 14, 15 and 23, I have a prominent position. I am now aiming to build on this position with preferential votes. Thanks to our electoral regulations, voters can choose their candidate directly. In order to give the citizens a strong right-wing voice, I have decided to run a preferential vote campaign.
What qualifies you for this position?
In addition to my parliamentary experience from the Vienna state parliament, I also bring valuable professional experience from the retail sector. Politicians, especially members of parliament, are representatives of the people and should not represent the interests of corporations or international organizations. In my opinion, understanding this is the best qualification.
Is your preferential vote campaign also to be seen as a criticism of your party's line?
On the contrary. My preferential vote campaign is carried out in close coordination with the party and aims to strengthen the FPÖ's overall result.
Do you consider yourself to be the voice of the grassroots?
The grassroots are always of central importance to us Freedom Party members. I support election workers every day, especially in my constituency. In a way, you could say I come from the grassroots myself.
Where do your views differ from those of your party?
I can't think of any point where my views differ from those of my party.
Nikolaus Kowall (SPÖ):
"Krone": Why should voters prefer you if your party hasn't put you in a top position on the list?
Kowall: Who says that parties always make optimal decisions? The SPÖ Vienna tends to play it safe when it comes to personnel decisions and someone who stands for reform and a new beginning instead of "business as usual" is naturally a certain risk. Now it is up to the voters to take this risk instead of the party.
What qualifies you for this position?
I have a doctorate in economics and have several years of professional experience in the German research landscape. In the summer, I published a book about seeing the ecological conversion as a construction project and not as a dismantling project. We need pumped storage power plants, hydrogen pipelines, recycling plants - the state and companies have to go hand in hand for these major investments.
Is your preferential vote campaign also to be seen as a criticism of your party's line?
I can identify with the new direction of the Babler-SPÖ and would like to play a constructive role in the National Council on issues of industrial policy, such as filling our requested transformation fund with life. As a candidate for the Vienna preferential vote, however, I am already a symbol of a generational change.
Do you consider yourself to be the voice of the grassroots?
In a democratic party, there is no such thing as a base with a uniform opinion. Just as there is no such thing as the voice of the people in a democracy.
Where do your views differ from those of your party?
As I said, I can live with the SPÖ's election program. However, I have a specific focus and concentrate on the question of how we should generate what we want to distribute. I am interested in an economic business model for the Babler-SPÖ.
