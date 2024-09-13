British Prime Minister: Does not want conflict with Kremlin

Putin senses Western involvement in the war

Kremlin leader Putin has interpreted a possible Ukrainian deployment of Western long-range precision weapons against targets deep inside Russian territory as NATO involvement in the war. "This will mean that the countries of NATO, the USA and the European countries will be fighting with Russia," he said in response to a question from a journalist in St. Petersburg. Putin went on to explain that this would change the nature of the war. "We will make appropriate decisions based on the threats we will face," he said, without giving details.