Before meeting with Biden
British Prime Minister: Does not want conflict with Kremlin
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that the release of long-range weapons by the West for attacks deep inside Russian territory would be tantamount to NATO involvement in a war. Great Britain does not want a conflict with Russia, said Starmer on his way to Washington. However, Ukraine has a right to self-defense, which the UK fully supports.
Kiev has repeatedly requested that the UK and the USA allow the use of long-range missiles so that Ukraine can use them to attack targets in the Russian hinterland. This is also likely to be a topic at Starmer's meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington on Friday. "I want to make sure tomorrow that these discussions, the tactical discussions, are put into the right strategic context of the situation in Ukraine," Starmer emphasized.
US weapons may only be used for defense
According to official statements, the USA is limiting the use of its weapons against Russia to defending against the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The British government has not yet made any concrete statements on the question of what exactly it is allowing Ukraine to do with the weapons it has provided.
Putin senses Western involvement in the war
Kremlin leader Putin has interpreted a possible Ukrainian deployment of Western long-range precision weapons against targets deep inside Russian territory as NATO involvement in the war. "This will mean that the countries of NATO, the USA and the European countries will be fighting with Russia," he said in response to a question from a journalist in St. Petersburg. Putin went on to explain that this would change the nature of the war. "We will make appropriate decisions based on the threats we will face," he said, without giving details.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.