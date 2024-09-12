Refused to race: Viennese (19) hit by car

Victim made fun of BMW

The 33-year-old was visiting the capital with his two cousins. They met the later victim at a petrol station in Stadlau in Vienna-Donaustadt. "I liked his car, I'll be honest. It was a nice car. I was driving an old BMW," said the German in the dock. "But then he talked disparagingly about my car and I said, let's go racing. Even if my car is a piece of junk, it's faster." The 19-year-old refused.