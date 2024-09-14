Stroke, dementia
How you can protect your brain from disease
90 percent of strokes, 40 percent of dementia and 30 percent of epilepsies could be avoided through appropriate preventative measures, according to estimates by neurological societies, as reported on the occasion of the recent "World Brain Day".
Neurological diseases are the third most common cause of disability and premature death after cancer and heart disease. "It is important for brain health to establish appropriate measures in everyday life," explains Prof. Dr. Peter Schnider, Medical Director at LK Hochegg and Head of the Department of Neurology at LK Wr.
In schools, for example, these include daily exercise sessions and the promotion of teaching content that focuses on a healthy brain. Sufficient physical activity is a key factor in the prevention of neurological diseases. This leads to a significant increase in blood flow to the brain, which can also improve thought processes in the short and long term.
Consideration must also be given to measures that can further reduce minor and serious brain injuries, such as mandatory helmets for e-scooters, e-bikes, etc. In addition to the known consequences of serious brain injuries, repeated minor injuries should not be underestimated, as they can lead to neurodegenerative diseases or epilepsy years later.
The danger of environmental pollutants
Dr. Schnider: "The importance of pesticides for the increase in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's should not be underestimated. A rethink in all areas of our society would make sense here." From a neurology perspective, this has not been sufficiently recognized in the recent debate on reducing pesticide exposure and the glyphosate ban.
However, it is also up to the individual to prevent brain damage. A healthy Mediterranean diet with olive oil, fish and vegetable protein helps to prevent strokes and neurological degenerative diseases. Meat consumption should be reduced to smaller quantities.
Sugar is bad for the gray cells
Our diet contains too much sugar. Sugar is hidden in many drinks and foods. Although it is a vital fuel for the brain, here too the "dose makes the poison". Excessively high blood sugar levels lead to vascular damage, atherosclerosis and diabetes. Constant hyperglycemia of the brain has also been shown to impair the performance of our cognitive center.
The high content of saturated fatty acids in many foods also leads to increasing atherosclerosis or high blood pressure, which in turn leads to diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Instead, opt for high-quality vegetable fats such as olive, rapeseed or linseed oil.
Combat high blood pressure
After the age of 60, one in two people have high blood pressure, which often remains undetected and untreated. Headaches can often be the first warning sign of blood pressure problems. Patients with inadequately treated high blood pressure have a 40 percent higher risk of developing dementia than healthy people. This risk can be significantly reduced through good control, and smoking and excessive alcohol consumption also represent an underestimated risk of neurological diseases.
