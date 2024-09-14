How you can protect your brain from disease

Sugar is bad for the gray cells

Our diet contains too much sugar. Sugar is hidden in many drinks and foods. Although it is a vital fuel for the brain, here too the "dose makes the poison". Excessively high blood sugar levels lead to vascular damage, atherosclerosis and diabetes. Constant hyperglycemia of the brain has also been shown to impair the performance of our cognitive center.

The high content of saturated fatty acids in many foods also leads to increasing atherosclerosis or high blood pressure, which in turn leads to diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. Instead, opt for high-quality vegetable fats such as olive, rapeseed or linseed oil.