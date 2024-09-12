Forest mantle has been protecting trees and animals for 33 years

Back then - the project to protect the forest began in 1991 - when the forest was still considered a pure investment in many places, people knew much less about it. This happened precisely in the unspoiled Waldviertel, more precisely in Drösiedl near Pfaffenschlag in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya. "I thought that conventional management was no longer good for the forest in the long term and took action," says eco-pioneer Piringer, who once planted a 1,800-metre-long and ten-metre-wide shelterbelt with 500 wild fruit trees and 5,000 shrubs at the edge of the forest together with several organizations and fellow campaigners, such as the mountain and nature watch.