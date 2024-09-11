Automatically stored draft

On August 7, a wolf was shot in Vorarlberg for the first time in around 150 years. And it was completely legal, as the Bregenz district administration had issued a corresponding "measures ordinance" in advance. The shooting order was not issued as a joke: In the days before, there had been repeated wolf attacks on large livestock in the Mellental valley. Two young cattle were killed and a calf injured. In addition, a fleeing cow fell to its death. At the end of July, a wolf had already attacked a pregnant cow in Bezau-Schönenbach - the calf was stillborn a few days later and the cow had to be put down.