Genetic test confirms:
Automatically stored draft
Genotyping has confirmed that the wolf killed in the Bregenzerwald Mellental valley had previously killed several farm animals. Provincial councillor Christian Gantner considers his wolf management to be in order.
On August 7, a wolf was shot in Vorarlberg for the first time in around 150 years. And it was completely legal, as the Bregenz district administration had issued a corresponding "measures ordinance" in advance. The shooting order was not issued as a joke: In the days before, there had been repeated wolf attacks on large livestock in the Mellental valley. Two young cattle were killed and a calf injured. In addition, a fleeing cow fell to its death. At the end of July, a wolf had already attacked a pregnant cow in Bezau-Schönenbach - the calf was stillborn a few days later and the cow had to be put down.
No further livestock kills have been recorded in the Bregenzerwald since the wolf was killed. And now the genetic test has also confirmed that the hunters got the right wolf. It has also emerged that the predator was also responsible for the death of three goats in the Laternsertal valley.
The state councillor responsible, Christian Gantner, is very relieved: "We are demonstrably on the right track in Vorarlberg with our wolf management ordinance. Our aim is and remains not to shoot indiscriminately, but to act consistently and quickly when the situation requires it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.