“I really almost drowned, Luke Mockridge”

Cousins pulled Andi out of the water at the last moment

His cousin Stefan Ernhofer and his cousin Gregor Olejak quickly recognized the situation and pulled him out of the water at the last moment. "As it's a natural swimming lake, the water was dark and Gregor only just managed to see the tip of his nose," says Stefan. On the shore, Andi said calmly: "I can't move my legs anymore." Stefan suffered a nervous breakdown. The next day, he visited his cousin in the intensive care unit and was immediately in tears. "You have nothing to apologize for. Thank you for saving me. I could have died," was Andi's reaction.