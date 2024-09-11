Para-swimmer outraged
“I really almost drowned, Luke Mockridge”
The inhumane words of comedian Luke Mockridge ("There are people without arms and legs, you throw them in the pool. And whoever drowns last is the winner") simply make Austrian para-swimmer Andreas Ernhofer sad: "I really did almost drown in an accident. They don't even know what nonsense they're talking about."
Ernhofer, who competed for Austria at the Paralympics in Paris for the second time after Tokyo, emphasizes: "These words from Mockridge are inhuman. It has nothing to do with humor. He would have been torn apart in public for this 20 years ago."
"Simply embarrassing"
The Lower Austrian also emphasizes: "I am particularly saddened that Luke Mockridge, Nizar Akremi and Shayan Garica tried to market themselves as people in the podcast with this deliberate provocation and use it for monetary purposes. The way they generally conduct themselves is simply embarrassing."
"The probability of winning the lottery is higher"
Andreas Ernhofer's life changed abruptly on August 16, 2014. In a swimming accident at Lake Steinbrunn, the competitive athlete broke three vertebrae in his neck and has been paraplegic ever since: "I took a header into the water from a jetty and suddenly couldn't move my arms and legs." The German-Wagramer explains: "The water wasn't shallow. It was just that the angle when I dived in was so stupid that the water tension led to the accident. The probability of hitting the lottery six is higher."
Cousins pulled Andi out of the water at the last moment
His cousin Stefan Ernhofer and his cousin Gregor Olejak quickly recognized the situation and pulled him out of the water at the last moment. "As it's a natural swimming lake, the water was dark and Gregor only just managed to see the tip of his nose," says Stefan. On the shore, Andi said calmly: "I can't move my legs anymore." Stefan suffered a nervous breakdown. The next day, he visited his cousin in the intensive care unit and was immediately in tears. "You have nothing to apologize for. Thank you for saving me. I could have died," was Andi's reaction.
The 27-year-old emphasizes: "I would never wish Mr. Mockridge, Mr. Akremi or Mr. Garcia to be disabled themselves or their relatives after an accident. They don't even know what nonsense they're talking."
German para-athlete Kristina Vogel commented in detail on Instagram, posting a video (see above) and writing: "I've rarely seen anything as contemptuous of humanity as this! Above all, they are proud of the fact that they edit it, subtitle it, add pictures and then post it online."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.