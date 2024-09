Kane ahead of record game: “Ronaldo motivates me!”

At just 31, Kane has a good chance of breaking former goalkeeper Peter Shilton's record of 125 appearances for the England national team. "It motivates me to know that I still have many years ahead of me at the highest level," said Kane. Kane made his debut for the national team in the 4-0 win over Lithuania in March 2015. He scored his first goal just 79 seconds after coming on as a second-half substitute.