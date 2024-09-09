Vorteilswelt
Intensive talks

Gustavo Santos to stay at least until winter

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 19:55

After a weekend off, Altach began their preparations for the away game at GAK today. However, coach Joachim Standfest does not have many players available at the moment. Goal machine Gustavo Santos should at least stay until the winter break.

Altach coach Joachim Standfest is not used to that. National team call-ups on the one hand and squad players gaining match practice with the amateurs on the other have reduced training participation to ten players. "We're using the time for lots of individual sessions," said Standfest, who will have almost all of his players back this week and has been preparing the team intensively for the away match at promoted GAK (Sunday/14.30) since today. The game in Graz will be important for the Rheindörfler because it is the start of a "doable series". The clash with GAK will be followed by the home game against BW Linz and the away round in Hartberg.

Coach Joachim Standfest (r.) and his assistant coach Roman Wallner don't have many people at training at the moment.
The injured Lincoln, Madritsch and Tietta will not return to training for the time being. Madritsch (shoulder) will not be available until the spring, Tietietta (cruciate ligament) probably not until next season. Lincoln's return to team training is still open.

Intensive talks with Santos
There should now be clarity in the Santos case. Sporting director Roland Kirchler has held intensive talks with the Brazilian: "He will stay with us, at least until the winter," says Kirchler. The last small factor of uncertainty: the transfer window in Turkey - where Santos wanted to go - does not end until tomorrow evening.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elred Faisst
Elred Faisst
