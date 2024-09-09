Gustavo Santos to stay at least until winter

Altach coach Joachim Standfest is not used to that. National team call-ups on the one hand and squad players gaining match practice with the amateurs on the other have reduced training participation to ten players. "We're using the time for lots of individual sessions," said Standfest, who will have almost all of his players back this week and has been preparing the team intensively for the away match at promoted GAK (Sunday/14.30) since today. The game in Graz will be important for the Rheindörfler because it is the start of a "doable series". The clash with GAK will be followed by the home game against BW Linz and the away round in Hartberg.