Intensive talks
Gustavo Santos to stay at least until winter
After a weekend off, Altach began their preparations for the away game at GAK today. However, coach Joachim Standfest does not have many players available at the moment. Goal machine Gustavo Santos should at least stay until the winter break.
Altach coach Joachim Standfest is not used to that. National team call-ups on the one hand and squad players gaining match practice with the amateurs on the other have reduced training participation to ten players. "We're using the time for lots of individual sessions," said Standfest, who will have almost all of his players back this week and has been preparing the team intensively for the away match at promoted GAK (Sunday/14.30) since today. The game in Graz will be important for the Rheindörfler because it is the start of a "doable series". The clash with GAK will be followed by the home game against BW Linz and the away round in Hartberg.
The injured Lincoln, Madritsch and Tietta will not return to training for the time being. Madritsch (shoulder) will not be available until the spring, Tietietta (cruciate ligament) probably not until next season. Lincoln's return to team training is still open.
Intensive talks with Santos
There should now be clarity in the Santos case. Sporting director Roland Kirchler has held intensive talks with the Brazilian: "He will stay with us, at least until the winter," says Kirchler. The last small factor of uncertainty: the transfer window in Turkey - where Santos wanted to go - does not end until tomorrow evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.