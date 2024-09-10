Inflation is an issue
Why more and more people want to be buried in the forest
If you want to save a lot of money, you will soon be able to be buried in the middle of the forest in Eisenstadt - anonymously if you wish and very close to your deceased pet.
The idea that the soul of a loved one will find peace and a final resting place in a forest after their death and that a little plant might grow from the ground so that at least a piece of them remains is a comforting thought for many bereaved people. According to Arabella and Bernd Koch from the funeral home of the same name in Eisenstadt, customer demand for this form of burial is on the rise, so the first forest cemetery in Burgenland is currently being built on Leithabergstraße on an area of 33,000 m².
"We have leased 6,000 m² from a school friend and the lion's share of 27,000 m² from the municipality for a period of 99 years. We pay 500 euros a year for it. That doesn't sound like much, but it's three times the usual forest lease price," explains Arabella Koch. We don't have a monopoly and don't jeopardize the business of other competitors, she continues, because anyone can have their funeral organized by the funeral director they trust and then have the cremation and burial in the forest in the closest family circle.
Different motivations
The main reason for a burial in a resting place is grave care, which does not need to be taken care of here: "Many people now live scattered all over the world or have no capacity to take care of their loved ones' graves for other reasons." Many customers also feel a strong longing for a connection with nature.
Another advantage is the price - a compelling argument in times of rising prices. "A burial in the forest is much cheaper because you save 10,000 euros on the headstone alone and only have to pay a one-off grave payment," says Bernd Koch.
But the issue of sustainability also plays a role. The urns used for natural burials are 100 percent biodegradable: "With traditional burials, the soil is contaminated for decades. Pure ashes, on the other hand, are clean. What could possibly remain after incineration at 800 to 1000 degrees?"
Visit from forest dwellers
Tree doctor Stefan Ptacek and his team are currently in the process of expertly cutting out dead wood as well as diseased and fallen trees and branches so that the forest is maintained like a park. The cemetery is due to open before the end of the year. In addition to an anonymous burial - the cheapest option - it will also be possible to choose a family tree for eight to twelve urns.
It will also be possible to bury pets and relocate urns from an urn cemetery. "To ensure that wild boar, deer, hares and foxes can continue to roam the forest unhindered and do not eat anything harmful, the cemetery will remain an open, natural place: "The trees will be marked with numbers and the names of the deceased will be immortalized on a memorial plaque. Flowers and crosses will only be allowed at the time of passing. Candles can be lit digitally on the website."
