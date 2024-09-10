Why more and more people want to be buried in the forest

The idea that the soul of a loved one will find peace and a final resting place in a forest after their death and that a little plant might grow from the ground so that at least a piece of them remains is a comforting thought for many bereaved people. According to Arabella and Bernd Koch from the funeral home of the same name in Eisenstadt, customer demand for this form of burial is on the rise, so the first forest cemetery in Burgenland is currently being built on Leithabergstraße on an area of 33,000 m².