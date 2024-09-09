A look at other countries
Tyrolean vegetable farmers show how things can be done differently
The producers organized in "Gemüseland Tirol" not only denounce problems, but also provide possible solutions. Now it is up to farmers' representatives and politicians to examine them.
As reported, Tyrol's vegetable growers are calling for uniform framework conditions for fruit and vegetable producers in the EU. They are currently facing horrendous competitive disadvantages, which they have listed in a position paper and submitted to all political parties.
The agricultural diesel subsidy does not take into account the fact that significantly less fuel is needed to cultivate grassland than to produce vegetables.
Aus dem Forderungskatalog von Gemüseland Tirol
Apply models from other countries
In the report, they also point out viable ways out of the dilemma. With regard to the most important issue of personnel costs, these would be, for example, an exemption from non-wage labor costs for 75 working days for seasonal workers based on the German model, the reimbursement of non-wage labor costs, as practiced in the South Tyrolean agriculture model, and the possibility of deducting the costs of board and lodging for seasonal workers from their wages, also based on an existing model in Germany and Switzerland.
Creating equality
When it comes to subsidies and plant protection regulations, equal rights for all Tyrolean agricultural businesses and equal production conditions in the EU member states are required - at least for imports.
Commitment to regional production called for
Agricultural diesel should also be tightened up: For the years 2024 and 2025, a non-demand-oriented agricultural diesel subsidy has been decided in Austria in the short term. "This does not take into account the fact that significantly less fuel is needed to cultivate grassland than to produce vegetables," the letter states. A clear political commitment to domestic production would be appropriate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.