Tyrolean vegetable farmers show how things can be done differently

Apply models from other countries

In the report, they also point out viable ways out of the dilemma. With regard to the most important issue of personnel costs, these would be, for example, an exemption from non-wage labor costs for 75 working days for seasonal workers based on the German model, the reimbursement of non-wage labor costs, as practiced in the South Tyrolean agriculture model, and the possibility of deducting the costs of board and lodging for seasonal workers from their wages, also based on an existing model in Germany and Switzerland.