Mountaineer gets lost on descent: danger to life

Missed the path

At an altitude of around 1000 meters above sea level, he missed the further course of the trail and continued to descend in rough terrain. At a rock face at around 650 meters, he was unable to continue, which is why he climbed uphill again. As he could no longer find his way and was now exhausted, and due to the advanced time, he contacted the Gmunden mountain rescue service by emergency call at around 6.50 pm.