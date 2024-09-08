Baumit boss criticizes the two billion euro construction package

"Very little has reached the private sector", while "nothing at all" has reached the non-profit housing developers, Bursik explained in an interview with APA.

Two billion in investments promised

At the announcement, the government pledged more than two billion euros in investments by 2027 for various measures to help the struggling construction industry. The tripling of the renovation bonus is a "great campaign", said Bursik, but it is not being advertised enough. He believes that it is up to the ministries to raise awareness of the funding. According to the company boss, the bureaucratic effort involved in the application process is "fine".