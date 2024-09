Slipped and hit her head on a rock

German man flown to hospital in Innsbruck

Also in the Zillertal, a 43-year-old German climbed from the Friesenberghaus in Finkenberg towards the Hoher Riffler (3231m) in the Tux Alps at around 10 am. "Shortly after 1.30 p.m., he fell around 30 meters down the black-marked hiking trail over rocky terrain, sustaining serious injuries," said the executive. The man was brought to an intermediate landing site by emergency helicopter and treated there by an emergency doctor. The German was subsequently flown to Innsbruck Hospital, where he was admitted as an inpatient.