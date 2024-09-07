Roglic on the verge of 4th Vuelta victory – Queen stage to Dunbar

Roglic's next success would tie him with Roberto Hera's Vuelta record holder, the Spaniard having triumphed four times at the Tour in the early 2000s. With Roglic, the last Grand Tour of the year would also go to a Slovenian. Tadej Pogacar had won the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France. The last time all the grand tours of a year went to one nation was in 2018, when the Brits Chris Froome (Giro), Geraint Thomas (Tour) and Simon Yates (Vuelta) were successful.