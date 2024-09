Waiting two years for surgery – solution now in sight

Mr. Heidegger (name changed) has been through a rollercoaster of emotions. Not long ago, the Tyrolean was still in shock because he had only been given the prospect of an operation date for his incisional hernia at Innsbruck Hospital in two years' time. The "Krone" newspaper reported on the extreme case. A lack of staff was cited as the reason for the long waiting time. Mr. Heidegger was desperate, as he had been advised to have the operation by medical consultants.