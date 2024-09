35 albums released

The pianist and jazz musician released 35 albums, the first of which was "Dance Moderno" in 1961. Mendes played alongside great musicians such as Tom Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes and Frank Sinatra. In his 60-year career, he has released more than 35 albums, won three Grammys and was nominated for an Oscar in 2012 for the song "Real in Rio", part of the soundtrack to the animated film "Rio".