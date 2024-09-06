German Table Tennis League
Starting signal for the new season is “3, 2, 1”
The new season in the top table tennis league in Austria - here it comes! On Friday, top dog UTTC Salzburg hosted the presentation of the new squad, presenting its goals and the schedule for the new season.
The Union bosses are expecting a "slugfest" for the new men's Bundesliga season. Competitors such as Linz, champions Wr. Neustadt (with ex-Salzburg player Abbasi) and Stockerau have made major upgrades. "But we still want to make it to the Final Four," says chairman Walter Windischbauer. In the previous season, after two 3:3 draws in the semi-finals against Neustadt, the team only failed to reach the final due to the set ratio. In terms of personnel, the Korean Hwang, who actually came for the second guard and promptly impressed as a substitute up top, was retained. He is joined by the Iranian Mousavi. In addition, home-grown talents Waltl and Bichler (got a place in the army after graduating with honors and is stationed in Stockerau) will get a taste of the upper play-off level.
"Expect the girls at the top soon"
Together with the girls' team (lower Bundesliga play-off), there are seven talented players from Salzburg in the men's two- and three-player teams (both 2nd Bundesliga). "I expect the girls to be at the top in two or three years. We go to all this trouble for the boys," notes Windischbauer.
The goal for the boys is to establish themselves in the 2nd division as quickly as possible to avoid relegation. The ladies, on the other hand, want to have a say in the promotion places at the top. Although student Promberger was lost, Dür is returning from Kirchbichl, where the first group round will take place next week. "We know each other well, we've already played a lot of doubles," says Sophia Pichler, delighted with her colleague's return.
Kick-off with a derby and at home
On Friday evening, the third team will kick off with a derby at home in the Sportzentrum Mitte against relegated Kuchl, before the second team welcomes Innsbruck 2 on Saturday and the first team takes on Wels on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.