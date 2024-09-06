Starting signal for the new season is “3, 2, 1”

The Union bosses are expecting a "slugfest" for the new men's Bundesliga season. Competitors such as Linz, champions Wr. Neustadt (with ex-Salzburg player Abbasi) and Stockerau have made major upgrades. "But we still want to make it to the Final Four," says chairman Walter Windischbauer. In the previous season, after two 3:3 draws in the semi-finals against Neustadt, the team only failed to reach the final due to the set ratio. In terms of personnel, the Korean Hwang, who actually came for the second guard and promptly impressed as a substitute up top, was retained. He is joined by the Iranian Mousavi. In addition, home-grown talents Waltl and Bichler (got a place in the army after graduating with honors and is stationed in Stockerau) will get a taste of the upper play-off level.