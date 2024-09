State health agency takes SPÖ top duo to court

The political togetherness that has been praised for so many years can no longer be seen or felt across the country. Cross-party cohesion has been a thing of the past since the collapse of the black-red coalition talks following the recent state elections. The fact that the provincial health agency (LGA) is now suing provincial party leader Sven Hergovich and the leading candidate of the provincial SPÖ Rudolf Silvan three weeks before the national elections shows this more clearly than ever.