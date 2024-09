As far as the Vienna River can become green again

The city wants to give the Vienna River 1.2 kilometers more nature. So far, the renaturalized course of the river ends at the Brauhausbrücke bridge in front of Hütteldorf station. Now the stretch up to the Zufferbrücke bridge near the park-and-ride facility is also to shake off its concrete corset. The Hacking footbridge to Hütteldorf station is also to be replaced by a new bridge. Planning is underway and construction work is due to start in the fall of 2025.