Kick-off in France
Let's go! Ice hockey runners-up KAC start their Champions Hockey League campaign this Friday (8pm) in Rouen in the north of France and then travel on to Färjestad in Sweden for the away double-header. A total of 4700 kilometers will be covered. "Krone" columnist Tommy Koch believes the Red Jackets can reach the round of 16.
The Red Jackets are back in the Champions Hockey League for the first time since the 2021/22 season. Just like back then, the adventure starts against Rouen - a 2:1 home win after extra time in September 2021. This time it's away this Friday (8 p.m.) for the first points. Yesterday, 25 players flew from Ljubljana to Paris - from there it was a two-hour bus ride to Rouen. A total of 4700 kilometers will be covered this weekend (with a direct flight home to Färjestad on Monday). On departure from Ljubljana, 1200 kilos of luggage were checked in.
An important start
And the KAC have big plans right from the start - if they want to progress in the tough fixture with three opponents from Switzerland and Sweden's top team Färjestad, among others, a "three-pointer" is an absolute must. "We will definitely need three points this weekend - whether in Rouen or at Färjestad on Sunday," emphasizes striker Thomas Hundertpfund, who remains captain this season. As usual, his assistants are Clemens Unterweger and Jesper Jensen Aabo - Jan Mursak and Matt Fraser alternate as the third assistant.
Ice hockey as a pioneer
The mode is new compared to the last appearance - the field hockey premier league was even a pioneer for soccer (there with 36 clubs!): Last year, all 24 teams were already divided into one large group - this year, too, each club was given six different opponents. At the end, a table of all 24 teams is drawn up - the top 16 go through to the round of 16.
Games in the Champions League
- Jan Mursak: 39 games
- Thomas Hundertpfund: 22 games
- Raphael Herburger: 20 games
- Steven Strong: 20 games
- Nick Petersen: 19 games
- Johannes Bischofberger: 16 games
- Matt Fraser: 14 games
- Daniel Obersteiner: 14 games
- Clemens Unterweger: 14 games
- Senna Peeters: 8 games
- Sebastian Dahm:7 games
- Jesper Jensen Aabo: 6 games
- Fabian Hochegger: 3 games
- David Maier: 2 games
- Thimo Nickl: 2 games
- Finn van Ee: 1 game
207 games experience
Klagenfurt have a total of 207 games in the Champions League under their belts - but the most experienced crack is out for the away double: Striker Jan Mursak (39 appearances, 24 of them for Frölunda/Sd) is out with his hand injury. He will be followed by Hundertpfund, who has played 22 games in the top flight: "The big goal is for us to reach the round of 16 like we did in 2021/22. Our season doesn't start on September 20, but with the game in Rouen!"
Coach has studied the opponent
Coach Kirk Furey has been warned about the French: "They play fast, we saw that in the video - we have to put them under pressure and focus entirely on our game!" New VSV striker Nikita Scherbak knows Rouen very well - after all, he played against the champions in the French league with Angers in the previous season and lost three times. "They have talented legionnaires, are technically good - the offense is certainly the showpiece," warns the Russian. "But defensively they are vulnerable! If Klagenfurt manage to keep them busy in front of goal, they'll make mistakes."
I've played 23 games for the KAC in the Champions Hockey League - I don't have to look far for my absolute highlight! The 4:0 home win in the round of 16 of the 2021/22 season against the Swedish top club Leksand is unforgettable. Every player went above and beyond and we showed what we're made of. When it comes to the Champions League, fans are still talking about it.
That also shows that the premier league in ice hockey has developed well since its inception. At the premiere in the 2014/15 season, almost everyone was still talking about a better preparation tournament. In the meantime, the reputation has become much better - you hardly ever get to enjoy games against the top teams from Sweden, Switzerland or Finland otherwise.
Of Klagenfurt's opponents, Rouen (Fr) and Oswiecim from Poland are certainly beatable - but I also believe the KAC can score points against Sweden's top team Färjestad or the Swiss caliber Fribourg-Gotteron, Geneva and Zurich. A place in the round of 16 is possible.
From our last appearance in Rouen three years ago, I remember a loud hall and an unpleasant team. The clear 4:0 victory back then was somewhat deceptive - goalkeeper Sebastian Dahm had a stellar day. I enjoyed playing against Sunday's opponents Färjestad in my two seasons for Lulea in Sweden - a great arena for 8,000 spectators. But the stakes are really high for the KAC.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
