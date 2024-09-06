Coach has studied the opponent

Coach Kirk Furey has been warned about the French: "They play fast, we saw that in the video - we have to put them under pressure and focus entirely on our game!" New VSV striker Nikita Scherbak knows Rouen very well - after all, he played against the champions in the French league with Angers in the previous season and lost three times. "They have talented legionnaires, are technically good - the offense is certainly the showpiece," warns the Russian. "But defensively they are vulnerable! If Klagenfurt manage to keep them busy in front of goal, they'll make mistakes."