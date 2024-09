Carinthia vacationer meets his lifesaver

Schuzengel sent a doctor

However, he was lucky in misfortune, because his guardian angel was also cycling with him and made sure that a young Carinthian doctor (off duty) was in the right place at the right time. She immediately recognized what was happening and began resuscitation. Nitsche was flown to the hospital, where he even had to undergo emergency heart surgery. Hildegard Jasser-Nitsche, the Graz native's daughter and a doctor herself, managed to track down the lifesaver via the "Krone" newspaper, which led to an emotional reunion.