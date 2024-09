Tobias Wagner moves to the German Bundesliga

Erlangen's Head Coach Johannes Sellin commented on the transfer: "We felt compelled to add an experienced player, whose strengths lie in attack, to our two remaining center backs Stefan Bauer and Florian Scheerer, who was actually still earmarked for the U23s after the injuries to "Flamme" Firnhaber and Maciej Gebala. Tobias Wagner will help Stefan Bauer in particular to get the rest he needs. Tobias is a physically very strong yet agile player who has already proven his ability on several national and international occasions."