Fatal collapse: workers employed illegally

According to the investigation, the two Syrians were employed "illegally" for the renovation work - but further investigations are still ongoing. "They are being investigated on suspicion of grossly negligent homicide. A structural engineering report is to clarify the reason for the accident," says Alois Ebner from the public prosecutor's office in Ried. If a guilty party can be found, they could face up to three years in prison. The labor inspectorate is also waiting for an expert opinion from the judiciary.