Suspicion confirmed

Fatal collapse: workers employed illegally

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 15:35

The tragedy surrounding the two Syrians (23) who were crushed to death has far-reaching legal consequences. On Wednesday, the police investigation confirmed the suspicion that the two migrants, who were in an ongoing asylum procedure, should not have been employed at all

comment0 Kommentare

According to the investigation, the two Syrians were employed "illegally" for the renovation work - but further investigations are still ongoing. "They are being investigated on suspicion of grossly negligent homicide. A structural engineering report is to clarify the reason for the accident," says Alois Ebner from the public prosecutor's office in Ried. If a guilty party can be found, they could face up to three years in prison. The labor inspectorate is also waiting for an expert opinion from the judiciary.

Who hired them?
The labor inspectorate and the financial police are investigating who hired the two asylum seekers - the one-man building contractor from Innviertel, who was able to save himself in time, or the owner of the house. The latter did not want to make a statement when asked by "Krone".

It also remains to be clarified whether the necessary structural assessments were carried out before the renovation work began in the unoccupied house, which houses a bookshop. According to the mayor, the municipality of Schärding was not informed of the renovation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Schütz
Markus Schütz
Folgen Sie uns auf