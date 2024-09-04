Suspicion confirmed
Fatal collapse: workers employed illegally
The tragedy surrounding the two Syrians (23) who were crushed to death has far-reaching legal consequences. On Wednesday, the police investigation confirmed the suspicion that the two migrants, who were in an ongoing asylum procedure, should not have been employed at all
According to the investigation, the two Syrians were employed "illegally" for the renovation work - but further investigations are still ongoing. "They are being investigated on suspicion of grossly negligent homicide. A structural engineering report is to clarify the reason for the accident," says Alois Ebner from the public prosecutor's office in Ried. If a guilty party can be found, they could face up to three years in prison. The labor inspectorate is also waiting for an expert opinion from the judiciary.
Who hired them?
The labor inspectorate and the financial police are investigating who hired the two asylum seekers - the one-man building contractor from Innviertel, who was able to save himself in time, or the owner of the house. The latter did not want to make a statement when asked by "Krone".
It also remains to be clarified whether the necessary structural assessments were carried out before the renovation work began in the unoccupied house, which houses a bookshop. According to the mayor, the municipality of Schärding was not informed of the renovation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.