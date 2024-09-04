Own election program
Our young people are fed up with politics
The National Council will be elected again on September 29. Anyone who is at least 16 years old will be allowed to vote at the polling station. However, our young people do not feel represented by the parties in any way. Now they want to shake up politics with their own "election program".
Breakfast with a view of parliament on Vienna's Ringstrasse. What sounds like a short vacation to most people had a very serious background for young people from all over the country on Wednesday. The round table that spread out in front of the House was not there for the view, but to make their voices heard. Because: four out of five young people (see graphic) do not feel represented by politics.
The most serious and greatest weakness of politics is the lack of representation of young people. Our concerns are not being heard, even though we are the most important part of society.
Jasmin, 17, aus Oberösterreich
More than 2300 young people took part
With the organization "Yep - The Voice of Youth", more than 2,300 young people (14 to 30 years old) collected demands that were cast into a "party programme" and handed over to parliamentarians of all parties on Wednesday. In the hope that the situation of young people in Austria will also be taken into consideration during government negotiations.
Politics only looks at the rich, not the poor
If you ask around outside parliament, the statements are repeated. Many are convinced that politicians look after their own interests (29%), corporations (27%) and the interests of the rich (18%), not those of the elderly (5%), young people (3%) and the poor (2%). The feeling of helplessness means that 22% will not spend September 29 at the polling station. 13% are still unsure whether they should. A large pool of non-voters who could certainly still be persuaded with arguments.
Mental health is an important issue that our politicians do not address enough. There is a lack of services in Austria and those seeking help are often not taken seriously enough.
Julia, 17, aus Oberösterreich
More green, higher penalties for violent offenders, a completely new school
But how would political parties manage to convince young people? A "party program" has been drafted to help politicians. In addition to more involvement, the party wants to combat disenchantment with politics with the following demands. The school system and curriculum should be modernized, teachers should be selected according to their social skills and public transport should be expanded. They also want more trees, higher penalties for companies that pollute the environment and higher sentences for violent offenders.
The fact that so many young people do not trust the government and do not feel represented should give the current and future governments pause for thought. We are not politically uninterested.
Alena, 19, aus Wien
Therapy places are particularly important to boys
Anti-democratic groups and parties should be banned quickly, healthy food should be offered at a lower price than unhealthy food. Free tutoring for young people is just as much a part of the "party program" of young people as free therapy places for depression and the like. At least for those parties that are hoping to get young people's votes on the ballot paper in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.