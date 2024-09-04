Our young people are fed up with politics

Politics only looks at the rich, not the poor

If you ask around outside parliament, the statements are repeated. Many are convinced that politicians look after their own interests (29%), corporations (27%) and the interests of the rich (18%), not those of the elderly (5%), young people (3%) and the poor (2%). The feeling of helplessness means that 22% will not spend September 29 at the polling station. 13% are still unsure whether they should. A large pool of non-voters who could certainly still be persuaded with arguments.