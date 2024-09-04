City of Bregenz must hand over documents

Full access to files

And now the driving school can celebrate at least a partial success, as the business press agency reports, because the Constitutional Court has ruled that the driving school must be given full access to the files. Until now, the city has refused to hand over the documents in which the reasons for the pedestrian zone extension are recorded. Markus Hagen, the lawyer for "Frener", has already expressed concerns as to whether the extension of the zone is legally watertight. He sees a "lack of technical and legal justification for the ordinance".