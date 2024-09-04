Pedestrian zone
City of Bregenz must hand over documents
The Frener driving school can celebrate a partial legal victory: In the long-running dispute over the pedestrian zone in the city center, the city must now give in for the time being.
The pedestrian zone in Bregenz city center has not brought joy to all residents. The "Frener" driving school in particular has been struggling with problems since the expansion, for example with the parking of school vehicles. Although the company tried to find an amicable solution with the city, this never came about. This is why "Frener" decided to take legal action.
Full access to files
And now the driving school can celebrate at least a partial success, as the business press agency reports, because the Constitutional Court has ruled that the driving school must be given full access to the files. Until now, the city has refused to hand over the documents in which the reasons for the pedestrian zone extension are recorded. Markus Hagen, the lawyer for "Frener", has already expressed concerns as to whether the extension of the zone is legally watertight. He sees a "lack of technical and legal justification for the ordinance".
Our fears regarding a lack of technical and legal justification are coming true.
„Frener“- Anwalt Markus Hagen
If this proves to be the case, the ordinance could indeed be overturned, heralding the end of the pedestrian zone. A decision on the matter is expected in the coming months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.