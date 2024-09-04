First summer balance sheet
Hoteliers celebrate best result since 1980
Domestic hoteliers can be pleased to report another record number of overnight stays in the first half of the summer. Compared to the previous year, an increase of 0.8% to 39.94 million overnight stays was achieved from May to July. This is the best result for the period May to July since 1980.
70 percent of overnight stays were accounted for by guests from abroad, Statistics Austria calculated on Wednesday.
Only a small dip in July
In July 2024, 18.67 million overnight stays were recorded in Austria, which corresponds to a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to July of the previous year.
The number of overnight stays is a clear sign that the price-performance ratio of a vacation in Austria is still right for Austrians.
Tourismus-Staatssekretärin Susanne Kraus-Winkler (ÖVP)
Increases from the Netherlands, Germans let up
An analysis by country of origin shows that overnight stays by guests from Germany, the Czech Republic and Belgium declined. Increases were registered from the Netherlands, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Overnight stays since the beginning of the year only exceeded in the pre-corona year 2019
From the beginning of 2024 to July, 94.44 million overnight stays were recorded, 1.17 million (1.2%) more than in the same period last year. "Since the beginning of statistical records, only in 2019 were more overnight stays (95.10 million) reported in this period," according to the statisticians. In terms of arrivals, 27.38 million guests (up 2.9 percent) were recorded, with 19.07 million arrivals accounted for by guests from abroad and 8.31 million by domestic travelers.
For State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler (ÖVP), the number of overnight stays is "a clear sign that the price-performance ratio of a vacation in Austria is still right for Austrians".
She points to a clear trend towards vacation apartments - in the entire 2013 summer season, there were 3.5 million overnight stays in commercial vacation apartments, while in 2023 the figure was already 8.6 million. In contrast, 3-star establishments recorded a decline of 2.6 percent in the current summer season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.