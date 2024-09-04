Hoteliers celebrate best result since 1980

Overnight stays since the beginning of the year only exceeded in the pre-corona year 2019

From the beginning of 2024 to July, 94.44 million overnight stays were recorded, 1.17 million (1.2%) more than in the same period last year. "Since the beginning of statistical records, only in 2019 were more overnight stays (95.10 million) reported in this period," according to the statisticians. In terms of arrivals, 27.38 million guests (up 2.9 percent) were recorded, with 19.07 million arrivals accounted for by guests from abroad and 8.31 million by domestic travelers.