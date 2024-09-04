After attempted murder
Stabbing victim had to be operated on a second time
The Serbian woman (22) who was critically injured by her partner the previous week is out of danger. She was transferred to the normal ward on Tuesday. However, it has not yet been possible to question her about what happened. The suspect claims to have acted out of jealousy.
The relatives of the Serbian woman who was stabbed to death in Linz-Ebelsberg on Thursday can now apparently breathe a sigh of relief. The 22-year-old woman, who was critically injured with a knife by her partner, was transferred from intensive care to the normal ward of the Kepler University Hospital Linz on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, however, she had previously developed medical complications. The young woman therefore had to undergo a second operation on Monday. This operation was apparently successful.
However, criminal investigators have not yet been able to question the 22-year-old about the course of events. "This will certainly not take place before Thursday", emphasizes Reinhard Huemer-Steiner, spokesman for the Linz public prosecutor's office.
There was a medical complication that required the victim to undergo another operation on Monday.
Staatsanwalt Reinhard Huemer-Steiner
Due to the confession of the suspect (25) - he admits that he wanted to kill the woman - there is no need for haste in this regard.
The Serbian man - who wanted to kill himself after the crime and seriously injured himself - claims to have acted out of jealousy. He is also said to have had repeated arguments with his parents-in-law.
As reported, the man has since been transferred from hospital to Linz prison, where he is receiving further medical care. "He is fit for prison", said the public prosecutor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.