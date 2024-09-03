Vorteilswelt
Successful start

U20 women start World Cup with victory against Ghana

03.09.2024 09:50

Austria's U20 women's national team started the World Cup in Colombia with a hard-fought victory against Ghana. Thanks to goals from Hannah Fankhauser (12') and Nicole Ojukwu from a hand-held penalty (71') after VAR intervention, the Austrians won 2:1 (1:0) in front of 1,400 spectators in Bogota on Monday (local time). 

The Ghanaians, who were superior in the second half, scored the equalizer in stoppage time through Stella Nyamekye (91'). In the twelve minutes of stoppage time, however, Austria's team played out the result. It was the first ever victory at a World Cup finals for the ÖFB women's team in front of the eyes of sports director Peter Schöttel. Goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif was voted player of the match.

"Should have closed the bag"
"It feels really good, unbelievable. I don't think it was our best game with the ball, but we tried to control the game from the start. The early goal did us good. After the penalty, we could have, maybe should have, sealed the game. In the end it was very exciting," said team boss Markus Hackl about the game.

The Austrians continue their campaign against New Zealand on Friday (3:00 CET), followed by a match against Japan next Monday to close out the group. The Japanese won their opening match against New Zealand 7:0. The top two teams in each of the six groups will advance to the round of 16, with the four best third-placed teams also progressing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

