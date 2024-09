Harder false start, Fivers fireworks & Krems thriller

JAGS surprise in Hard, Fivers merciless

Ahead of the start of the new season, many league representatives and clubs have made up their minds: Hard is the big favorite for the championship. In their first home game, however, the Vorarlberg side showed weaknesses against Vöslau. The JAGS were already in the lead at half-time and snatched a point from the Ländle at 28:28. The Fivers, on the other hand, look fit for the season as they lead the table. The gears are already meshing in the 37:30 win against Handball Tirol.