“Maybe Rapid has flowers for Salzburg”

"More access in the front third"

Both teams are currently heading in the right direction thanks to a clever transfer policy: "Rapid have realized that the 4-2-2 gives them more access in the front third. they rely on combination soccer and press situationally." A process is underway "that will take time. If that continues with Robert Klauß over the next two or three years, I see Rapid as a title contender again." On the other hand, there is the "pressing monster" from the city of Mozart, "with technically outstanding players who can implement Pep Lijnders' instructions in the tightest of spaces. Players like Kjaergaard, Piatkowski, Gloukh and Yeo have the potential to become international stars."