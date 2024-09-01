Stefan Maierhofer:
“Maybe Rapid has flowers for Salzburg”
"Maybe Rapid has flowers for Salzburg" - Stefan Maierhofer analyzes both teams ahead of today's Bundesliga clash, talks about the leader and possible presents.
This duel has not left the "Major" cold to this day: Stefan Maierhofer celebrated the league championship title with Rapid (2008) and Salzburg (2012), remembers "many explosive matches" and knows: "Rapid don't need to spur anyone on before this classic. The name Salzburg is motivation enough."
"More access in the front third"
Both teams are currently heading in the right direction thanks to a clever transfer policy: "Rapid have realized that the 4-2-2 gives them more access in the front third. they rely on combination soccer and press situationally." A process is underway "that will take time. If that continues with Robert Klauß over the next two or three years, I see Rapid as a title contender again." On the other hand, there is the "pressing monster" from the city of Mozart, "with technically outstanding players who can implement Pep Lijnders' instructions in the tightest of spaces. Players like Kjaergaard, Piatkowski, Gloukh and Yeo have the potential to become international stars."
Extra praise for Grgic
Green and white leaders are standing in their way today: "It sounds strange to single out Burgstaller. But he embodies this Rapid will to always want to win." The 42-year-old, who is currently studying for his UEFA Pro Diploma, is also impressed by Grgic ("He was my team-mate at WSG Tirol and has developed really well"), Sangaré and Raux-Yao.
Despite the rivalry, the ex-goal scorer says: "The fact that Rapid can take part in the Youth League for the first time thanks to Salzburg is a huge thing. They can only say thank you." And he says with a laugh: "Maybe that's why Rapid has flowers ready for Salzburg on Sunday." For Maierhofer, the visitors are the favorites today: "They can rotate better. But I would like to see Rapid continue to show their strength. That would be better for the league than an early Salzburg solo." Rapid kick off their Conference League campaign on October 2 at Basaksehir Istanbul.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
