Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stefan Maierhofer:

“Maybe Rapid has flowers for Salzburg”

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 08:42

"Maybe Rapid has flowers for Salzburg" - Stefan Maierhofer analyzes both teams ahead of today's Bundesliga clash, talks about the leader and possible presents.

comment0 Kommentare

This duel has not left the "Major" cold to this day: Stefan Maierhofer celebrated the league championship title with Rapid (2008) and Salzburg (2012), remembers "many explosive matches" and knows: "Rapid don't need to spur anyone on before this classic. The name Salzburg is motivation enough."

"More access in the front third"
Both teams are currently heading in the right direction thanks to a clever transfer policy: "Rapid have realized that the 4-2-2 gives them more access in the front third. they rely on combination soccer and press situationally." A process is underway "that will take time. If that continues with Robert Klauß over the next two or three years, I see Rapid as a title contender again." On the other hand, there is the "pressing monster" from the city of Mozart, "with technically outstanding players who can implement Pep Lijnders' instructions in the tightest of spaces. Players like Kjaergaard, Piatkowski, Gloukh and Yeo have the potential to become international stars."

Extra praise for Grgic
Green and white leaders are standing in their way today: "It sounds strange to single out Burgstaller. But he embodies this Rapid will to always want to win." The 42-year-old, who is currently studying for his UEFA Pro Diploma, is also impressed by Grgic ("He was my team-mate at WSG Tirol and has developed really well"), Sangaré and Raux-Yao.

Despite the rivalry, the ex-goal scorer says: "The fact that Rapid can take part in the Youth League for the first time thanks to Salzburg is a huge thing. They can only say thank you." And he says with a laugh: "Maybe that's why Rapid has flowers ready for Salzburg on Sunday." For Maierhofer, the visitors are the favorites today: "They can rotate better. But I would like to see Rapid continue to show their strength. That would be better for the league than an early Salzburg solo." Rapid kick off their Conference League campaign on October 2 at Basaksehir Istanbul.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf