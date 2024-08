Harmonious time for young people in music schools

Music is the trump card in the lives of many children and young people in Carinthia. 14,000 boys and girls are taught in the talent factories. "Now we are all stronger again and are very much looking forward to opening the doors," says Gernot Ogris, head of the province's music schools. The offer is diverse. Project manager Lisa Leitich: "The piano is still the most popular." But whether it's the zither, tuba, recorder, clarinet, etc.: "Everyone can choose the instrument they enjoy."