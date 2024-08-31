25-year-old man confesses
After stabbing: “I wanted to kill her”
The 25-year-old Serbian man confessed after the knife attack on his 22-year-old partner in Linz. He called the young woman to an address for an alleged discussion and waited for her there with the knife. He then allegedly stabbed her five times in the car.
The horrific act of bloodshed on Thursday evening is still shocking. A 22-year-old Serbian woman was attacked with a kitchen knife and seriously injured by her partner (25) in Linz.
Woman in intensive care
The man then allegedly used the weapon to inflict injuries on himself - he was arrested. While the young woman still has to be treated in intensive care following emergency surgery, the suspected perpetrator has since been questioned.
Serbian confessed to the crime
"I wanted to kill her and then kill myself", he is said to have confessed to the police. The motive for the bloody deed was probably problems in the relationship and jealousy. The 25-year-old also described the course of the crime from his own perspective.
Attack in the car
"The man is not registered in Austria and was staying with relatives. He says that he called his partner to this address and waited for her there with the knife", explains public prosecutor Florian Roitner. When the 22-year-old arrived by car, he sat down with her in the car and after a short discussion a fight broke out, the accused stated in his interrogation.
Stabbed five times
He stabbed his partner repeatedly, allegedly attacking her five times in total with a 20-centimeter-long kitchen knife in the chest and head area. "During the interrogation, he said that he got a cramp during the attack, whereupon the woman was able to take the knife and hit him once with it herself," said the public prosecutor.
Victim was able to escape
The Serbian woman finally managed to escape and, covered in blood, was able to save herself in a nearby stairwell, where she was first treated by residents. The 25-year-old is said to have injured himself with the knife with suicidal intent. He was arrested near the scene of the crime and taken to hospital. A decision on the accused's custody is to be made this weekend. Both the victim and the perpetrator were out of danger after emergency operations.
