After stabbing: “I wanted to kill her”

Victim was able to escape

The Serbian woman finally managed to escape and, covered in blood, was able to save herself in a nearby stairwell, where she was first treated by residents. The 25-year-old is said to have injured himself with the knife with suicidal intent. He was arrested near the scene of the crime and taken to hospital. A decision on the accused's custody is to be made this weekend. Both the victim and the perpetrator were out of danger after emergency operations.