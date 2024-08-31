Heart problems?
Causa Danso: That was a dirty game
The dirty game with Kevin Danso: heart problems?! AS Roma scuppered the transfer of Austrian legionnaire Kevin Danso for 25 million euros. The "Krone" knows the true background.
A big reception at the airport in the Italian capital, a flurry of flashbulbs, "Forza Roma, Forza Danso" chants from the Tifosi ...
... the deal seemed to be wrapped up. The "Giallorossi" were to transfer 25 million euros to RC Lens. His Serie A debut away to Juventus was scheduled for Sunday and his plane to the ÖFB team camp in Klagenfurt was reserved for Monday.
And then the bombshell: Kevin Danso is said to have failed the medical check! There is talk of "cardiac irregularities", cardiac arrhythmia. Which is why AS Roma scrapped the record transfer. "I'm disappointed and annoyed," says the ÖFB legionnaire, stunned by the alleged reason. "I was regularly checked by the ÖFB doctors and in Lens, but nothing was ever found. The interpretation of the medical check in Rome is highly irritating and I don't understand it at all."
What the doctors said
The Italian health authorities, not AS Roma, are said to have vetoed the decision. All professional athletes have to undergo a thorough examination on the "boot". Comparisons are being made with Christian Eriksen. The Dane was fitted with a mini-defibrillator after his cardiac arrest, which meant he was no longer allowed to play for Inter in Serie A. This is not a problem for Manchester United in England.
But not everything that limps is a comparison. According to "Krone" information, a dirty game was played with Danso. Especially as the doctors in Rome made two suggestions. One doctor wanted to give the 25-year-old permission to play for six months. The second doctor suggested a 24-hour check-up. There was no time for this, as the transfer window in Italy closed yesterday.
However, Danso's management had recently become suspicious because negotiations had been constantly dragged out over the last four days. The background: Roma were negotiating in parallel with defender Tiago Djalo from Juventus. Curious: According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, this deal also fell through yesterday.
Alleged heart problems
With the alleged "heart problems" with Danso, the "Giallorossi" were able to pull themselves out of the affair and save face. Which apparently happens quite often in the dirty world of soccer. But it was a brutal shock for the Austrian. Especially as the defensive stalwart had several offers in the summer, for example from Atalanta and the Milan clubs. But yesterday, logically, everyone was finished with their transfer plans, the last domino had fallen. Which is why Danso was back on the plane to Lens yesterday, where the Styrian has a contract until 2026 and was "taken back" with open arms. Despite all the bewilderment: "The club questions the reasons for not confirming this transfer of a carefully monitored player who has played more than 30 games on the international stage this season," it said in a statement.
Oh yes, without their defensive boss, Lens lost 2-0 to Panathinaikos in the Conference League play-off on Thursday. That too! The transfer window opens again in winter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.