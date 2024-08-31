Causa Danso: That was a dirty game

Alleged heart problems

With the alleged "heart problems" with Danso, the "Giallorossi" were able to pull themselves out of the affair and save face. Which apparently happens quite often in the dirty world of soccer. But it was a brutal shock for the Austrian. Especially as the defensive stalwart had several offers in the summer, for example from Atalanta and the Milan clubs. But yesterday, logically, everyone was finished with their transfer plans, the last domino had fallen. Which is why Danso was back on the plane to Lens yesterday, where the Styrian has a contract until 2026 and was "taken back" with open arms. Despite all the bewilderment: "The club questions the reasons for not confirming this transfer of a carefully monitored player who has played more than 30 games on the international stage this season," it said in a statement.