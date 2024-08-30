Never seen before
Hudson and Weißhaidinger in the Diamond League final
For the first time, two Austrians will be represented at a Diamond League final. European javelin champion Victoria Hudson, who had been in fifth place overall since last Sunday in Chorzów, was joined by Lukas Weißhaidinger at the "Golden Gala Pietro Menna".
However, the Upper Austrian only finished eighth in the Olympic Stadium with 63.33m. He did, however, qualify for the final of the athletics royal league on September 13/14 in Brussels in fifth place overall. Only the top 6 in each of the throws are eligible to compete there - and Red-White-Red will be there twice.
In Rome, where he won silver at this year's European Championships in June, Lukas Weißhaidinger achieved his best distance of the day of 63.33 m after an invalid attempt, which put him in seventh place halfway through the competition. He eventually dropped back to eighth place. As a result, he achieved neither an outstanding distance nor a top place in the "Stadio Olimpico", which in the end was relatively unimportant. Because even before this meeting, his place in the final was practically secured.
Čeh ahead of the Olympic champion
Kristjan Čeh (Slo) won in Rome with 68.61 m in his last attempt ahead of sensational Olympic champion Roje Stona (Jam/67.85) and world record holder Mykolas Akekna (Lit/67.68). Alekna leads the final ranking for Brussels with 30 points ahead of Matthew Denny (Aus/26), Daniel Ståhl (Sd/22), Kristjan Ceh (14) and Lukas Weißhaidinger (11). Fedrick Banjay Dacres (Jam/9) qualified for Brussels in sixth place. Roje Stona, on the other hand, will be missing there because he has only competed in one of the four Diamond League meetings in the discus throw this year and finished ninth overall with just 7 points.
Hudson: second appearance in the final
European champion Victoria Hudson had already qualified for the Diamond League javelin final in Brussels last Sunday in Chorzów. The Lower Austrian, who had already been eliminated in qualifying at the Games in Paris, finished seventh in Poland with 59.07m. Victoria Hudson came seventh after the fourth and final qualifying stage in the women's javelin throw of the Diamond League with 10 points and took fifth place in this ranking. For Victoria Hudson, this is her second appearance in the final after last year in Eugene (sixth place).
