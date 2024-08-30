Hudson and Weißhaidinger in the Diamond League final

Hudson: second appearance in the final

European champion Victoria Hudson had already qualified for the Diamond League javelin final in Brussels last Sunday in Chorzów. The Lower Austrian, who had already been eliminated in qualifying at the Games in Paris, finished seventh in Poland with 59.07m. Victoria Hudson came seventh after the fourth and final qualifying stage in the women's javelin throw of the Diamond League with 10 points and took fifth place in this ranking. For Victoria Hudson, this is her second appearance in the final after last year in Eugene (sixth place).



