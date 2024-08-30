Pope warns: “The earth has a fever, it is sick”

The Pope publishes a video message every month to announce his prayer intentions for that month. In his video, Francis warned that climate change requires action "that is not only ecological, but also social, economic and political". During his eleven-year pontificate, Francis has repeatedly emphasized the importance of environmental issues. "Those who suffer most from the consequences of these disasters are the poor, those who are forced to leave their homes because of floods, heatwaves or drought," the Argentinian explained.