Climate change

Pope warns: “The earth has a fever, it is sick”

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 17:26

On Friday, Pope Francis called on people around the world to better protect the environment.

comment0 Kommentare

"If we were to measure the temperature of the planet, the earth would tell us that it has a fever, it is sick," the pontiff said in an angry video message. "We must make a commitment to protect nature and change our personal habits," Francis continued.

The Pope publishes a video message every month to announce his prayer intentions for that month. In his video, Francis warned that climate change requires action "that is not only ecological, but also social, economic and political". During his eleven-year pontificate, Francis has repeatedly emphasized the importance of environmental issues. "Those who suffer most from the consequences of these disasters are the poor, those who are forced to leave their homes because of floods, heatwaves or drought," the Argentinian explained.

Unpredictable heatwaves and typhoons
Next week, the Pope will set off on a twelve-day trip to South East Asia, during which the Pontiff will call for global action against climate change. The 87-year-old head of the worldwide Catholic Church will travel to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore on Monday. All of the countries on his September 2-13 trip face the dangers of the world's warming climate, including rising sea levels and increasingly severe and unpredictable heat waves and typhoons.

