“Drexler is not yet a father of the people”

Kunasek favorite

Mario Kunasek of the FPÖ, on the other hand, must be careful not to overdo it. Politicians blustering with the certainty of victory scare off swing voters. Today's polls may be smoke and mirrors in November, but the FPÖ is currently the favorite for first place. Until the National Council elections, Kunasek can present himself as a fundamental opposition to everything and everyone. If the FPÖ makes it into the federal government and partners with the ÖVP, things will become more difficult for him.