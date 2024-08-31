Filzmaier analyzes
“Drexler is not yet a father of the people”
The National Council elections will take place on September 29, and just under two months later - on November 24 - Styria will elect its state parliament. This means that the Styrian parties have long been in the pre-election campaign. Due to the temporal overlap, the federal election also influences the strengths and weaknesses of the regional campaigners.
Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler is still not in the shoes of his ÖVP predecessor Hermann Schützenhöfer. In rural areas in particular, Drexler is not seen as a provincial governor who is close to the people, despite his best efforts. The role of provincial manager that suits him suffers from the fact that he has had to manage many crises, from the corona pandemic to inflation.
The election result threatens to be a debacle for the ÖVP. Polls can't be wiped off the table that much. So Drexler, who is actually a serious politician, is trying to find a popular topic with grandiose announcements ranging from the national stadium to victory over juvenile delinquency. After all, complex political projects such as the undisputed expansion of housing subsidies will only take effect in a few years' time.
Lang and the balancing act
Anton Lang is a veteran who has been in the state government since 2017. He embodies the perfect example of an affable politician who doesn't outrage anyone. Why isn't that a good thing? In the intensive phase of the election campaign, more rough edges would help him more. After all, he is supposed to be a vote-getter.
Lang's biggest problem is the balancing act with the National Council election campaign. In the federal government, the SPÖ is acting as a fierce opposition. Andreas Babler is constantly drumming up demands for radical changes. If Lang were to talk about grievances in this way and identify a government failure, it would be a challenge to himself to do better. This is why the SPÖ in Styria has so far lacked a spark for the election campaign.
Kunasek favorite
Mario Kunasek of the FPÖ, on the other hand, must be careful not to overdo it. Politicians blustering with the certainty of victory scare off swing voters. Today's polls may be smoke and mirrors in November, but the FPÖ is currently the favorite for first place. Until the National Council elections, Kunasek can present himself as a fundamental opposition to everything and everyone. If the FPÖ makes it into the federal government and partners with the ÖVP, things will become more difficult for him.
Kunasek's greatest strength is that he has more time than the governing Drexler and Lang. He does not have to attend any mandatory appointments, but has been touring from event to event for months. He can do this because in the Graz FPÖ financial scandal, questionable activities took place in his environment without a smoking gun being found in his possession.
Krautwaschl needs more breadth
The Greens will have to fight very hard for a good result in the regional elections. This is because there is great dissatisfaction with Green politicians in the federal government. It is therefore a double-edged sword when top candidate Sandra Krautwaschl is all too happy to show herself with the Vice-Chancellor and the ministers of her own party for the media echo.
Only Leonore Gewessler has been a heroine of the grassroots since she voted for renaturation. The Greens' core brand is clearly the environment and climate, but what other issues do they focus on? They need more breadth and are behind the KPÖ when it comes to social policy.
Will Klimt-Weithaler's separation of offices be detrimental?
Due to its strength in Graz, the KPÖ will achieve the minimum goal of remaining in parliament. In the constituency of the provincial capital and its surroundings alone, 15 of the 48 seats in the provincial parliament will be allocated. Clear gains are even likely. Not even the setback caused by a poor result in the National Council elections would be a loss, as we are used to that.
Is the separation of offices between top candidate Claudia Klimt-Weithaler and party leader Robert Krotzer a risk? Two communication centers quickly emerge in the hectic election campaign. Any contradiction between the two of them is grist to the mill for opponents and the media. However, housing and health policy are likely to work as communist hot topics.
Swatek's hope is Graz
The double election campaign is the most difficult for the NEOS. The smallest party does not have a large network of local politicians or party employees. They must therefore hope for a good result in the National Council elections. This and a looming path into the federal government would mean an increased and positive media presence.
Frontman Niko Swatek's favorite topic is education. In particular, he criticizes the adopted package for elementary education in kindergartens. However, Swatek has to concentrate on the constituency of Graz and the surrounding area. Styrian electoral law does not have a minimum percentage hurdle. A direct mandate in one of the constituencies is required to enter the state parliament. The NEOS have no chance of success further away from Graz.
Incidentally, all parties in Styria share one hope: that the result in the National Council election, if it is worse than expected, will not give them a loser image.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.