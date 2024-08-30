“As if they were BL managers”: Matthäus follows up

In addition to complaints from mothers and fathers that their children were playing too little or in the wrong position, the parents are also said to have turned on each other. "I could show WhatsApp histories in which nasty insults and accusations of the worst kind were made. It was all about envy and mutual jealousy. As a coach, you're stunned. It should be about fun for the children. In the end, the fun was taken away from me as a coach," said Matthäus.