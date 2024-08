“Like a bomb”: Kiwi yacht damaged in crane accident

Participation interrupted

The damage, including to the complex electronics, was assessed into the night on Friday, but the extent is not yet clear. However, Dalton said: "This will certainly take us out of the competition for a while. Luckily the mast has stopped." Because only one new yacht per team is permitted in the 37th America's Cup to contain costs, the New Zealanders will not be able to continue their participation in the opening phase of the challenger round for the time being.