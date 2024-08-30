Mobile phone providers complain of “legal uncertainty”

They received backing from Klaus Steinmaurer, Managing Director of the Austrian Regulatory Authority for Broadcasting and Telecommunications (RTR). RTR had approved the service fees prior to their introduction and on an ongoing basis in the following years. According to Steinmaurer, there had been discussions with RTR, the AK, the Association for Consumer Information and other stakeholders in the run-up to the introduction in 2011. In a press release issued by RTR at the time, it was stated that the annual base fees were "unpleasant" but legally permissible. "Then nothing happened for twelve years" and only a ruling by the Supreme Court, which overturned a similar levy on fitness centers, drew attention to this, Steinmaurer summarized. "Gyms are not a regulated industry, we are. You can't compare the two," said Magenta CEO Rodrigo Diehl.