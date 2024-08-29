Majority wants to elect Linz city leader this year

"Prevent a long election campaign"

The ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens, however, are concerned with "preventing a long election campaign". They consider an election date in Advent to be better than a "week-long delay over the holidays". The three groups' appeal to Hörzing: "Please listen to the elected majority in this city, which demands stability for Linz!" The two Neos municipal councillors also joined the call for an election on December 8 on Thursday. This means that at least 35 of the 61 councillors are in favor of this date.