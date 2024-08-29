How fraudsters snack on the “broadband billion”

Tyrolean construction site is on ice

In Tyrol, a construction site had to be shut down completely because none of the ten workers could produce the necessary papers. The municipality therefore put the project on ice for the time being. None of the ten workers were able to produce the necessary documents. The police were therefore called to assess their immigration status and the ten people were taken to Innsbruck for examination. The district authority finally withdrew the decision for the construction work and the construction site was shut down. Further investigations are being carried out.