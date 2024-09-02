Your vote counts
Who is the best Heurigen host in Burgenland?
This year, wine taverns, inns and pop-up venues will be honored for the best wine and gastronomic concept. The gala will take place on October 4 at the Cselley - Csello Mühle - and your vote will decide who receives the coveted "Red-Golden Grape". Vote for your favorite right here.
Wine taverns, where it is cozy and guests are spoiled with regional delicacies, are very popular in wine tourism. But inns and pop-up venues also appreciate an exquisite range of wines for their guests. These popular meeting places are what make Burgenland stand out. The most original and outstanding concepts are now being brought before the curtain and awarded prizes.
How the voting works
Over the next two weeks, five establishments from Burgenland will be presented each week and put forward for the award for the best wine tavern. The two best establishments of each week will then go through to the grand final from September 16. You can decide who makes it to the final and receives the award for the best wine tavern in Burgenland.
The best wine tavern in Burgenland will then be awarded at the "Red-Golden Grape" gala on October 4 at the Cselley Mühle.
Vote now!
The first week of the search for the best establishment in Burgenland starts today, with the following five first-class establishments to choose from:
- Winzerschlössl Kaiser
"Wine and game" is the motto of the Heurigen at Winzerschlössl Kaiser in Eisenstadt. Specialties from the estate's own hunt are served. Organic wines from the estate can be enjoyed with your meal on the large terrace - with views from the Schneeberg across the Wulka Valley to Lake Neusiedl.
- Szemes Inn
Fine cuisine delights the palate at Gasthaus Szemes in Pinkafeld. It also serves whisky, rum, gin from its own production, special beers and many fine wines. The drinks accompaniment to the gourmet menu is variable - "alcohol-free", "car driver" or "best of the best".
- Treiber Inn
The wine list at the Treiber family's inn in Bad Tatzmannsdorf is excellently stocked. Almost all the top wine-growing regions around the world are represented. Graduate sommelier and "Weinwirt 2024" Herbert Treiber Jr. is in charge of the highly regarded wine shop. The motto: "Top wines at top prices".
- Hannes Reeh
The "Kitchen Party" by top winemaker Hannes Reeh from Andau is a lively lifestyle. His entire range of wines is exquisitely matched with excellent cuisine, all kinds of gin creations and cool sound included. The "Flying Buffet" brings the delicacies to the guest.
- Inn Zum fröhlichen Arbeiter
"Big Party with Big Bottle and Big Pork" is the motto of the Sautanz at Gasthaus Zum fröhlichen Arbeiter in Apetlon. Winegrowers from all over Burgenland answer Hannes Tschida's call. They stand ready with magnum bottles to spoil guests with a wide range of wines.
Vote until September 8th and help your favorite wine tavern win the coveted award.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.