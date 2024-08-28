Dominic Thiem: “I have nothing to regret”

You can't compare that with anything else

Thiem has made peace with this outcome to his career. "I've been happy since my decision to retire. Now a new life begins," he admitted after his 4:6, 2:6, 2:6 opening defeat to Ben Shelton. He is happy with his overall Grand Slam record. "I didn't think it would be so successful. I have no regrets." However, he will miss one thing: "The elation after winning a really big match. You can't compare it to anything else."