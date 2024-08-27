Looking down on Vienna
DC Tower invites guests to “birthday party”
As Austria's tallest building, the DC Tower has been overlooking the whole of Vienna for ten years. Reason enough to give visitors a spectacular view of the entire city and a glimpse of the fascinating technology behind the façade at "Open House Vienna" in mid-September.
You have to look down a full 150 meters from the viewing terrace on the 58th floor of the DC Tower to find the highest point of the Giant Ferris Wheel, with the Danube more than 70 meters further down - a dizzying pleasure to which Austria's tallest building is inviting guests on the occasion of its tenth "birthday" on Saturday, 14 September.
Crowd puller at "Open House Vienna"
The 250-metre-high tower on the Danube, designed by star architect Dominique Perrault, is one of the highlights of "Open House Vienna", where buildings that are otherwise not open to the public open their doors to visitors free of charge. Like the DC Tower, the annual event organized by volunteer architecture enthusiasts is also celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The tower has been on display several times and is always a crowd-puller. Last year, 800 people wanted to see it.
Over 50 other architectural gems are also taking part in this year's "Open House Vienna". This year's focus, which changes every year, is on open spaces in the city, from the Danube Canal Swimming Club to the new residential street in Galileigasse. However, there is no shortage of behind-the-scenes glimpses of otherwise closed buildings. For example, the breathtaking former studio villa of sculptor Wander Bertoni, designed by Roland Rainer and Johannes Spalt, can be seen.
The guided tours not only offer special views, but also insights. In the case of the DC Tower, this also means a guided tour of the otherwise closed-off four floors full of building services, which supply around 5,000 people in the tower with air, water and energy every day, as well as the 350-ton pendulum that hangs at the top of the tower and keeps it stable in the event of wind and vibrations.
