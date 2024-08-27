DC Tower invites guests to “birthday party”

Crowd puller at "Open House Vienna"

The 250-metre-high tower on the Danube, designed by star architect Dominique Perrault, is one of the highlights of "Open House Vienna", where buildings that are otherwise not open to the public open their doors to visitors free of charge. Like the DC Tower, the annual event organized by volunteer architecture enthusiasts is also celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. The tower has been on display several times and is always a crowd-puller. Last year, 800 people wanted to see it.