Rangnick squad:
250 internationals missing for Nations League opener
ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick today announces the squad for the start of the Nations League. At least five players will have to miss out through injury ...
The withdrawal of 59-time team player Gregoritsch (torn muscle fiber in his thigh) was the next piece of bad news for Rangnick ahead of today's squad presentation for the Nations League opener. This means that he will be missing at least five players with over 250 caps in Slovenia (September 6) and Norway (September 9).
First and foremost, the three long-term injured players after tearing their cruciate ligaments: In the case of David Alaba, who received a visit from superstar Kim Kardashian at Real Madrid, coach Ancelotti is hopeful that the 105-time team player will be back in action in October. Xaver Schlager (43 games) and Sasa Kalajdzic (19) will have to wait longer: According to Leipzig coach Rose, the former will need "another two or three months until he is fit to train and play". Kalajdzic said on Sky "that Wolverhampton are planning to start with me again in January".
Trauner & Entrup injured
Cologne's Florian Kainz (28 games) is also out after his ankle operation in July. There are also question marks: Feyenoord defender Gernot Trauner is still recovering from the thigh injury he suffered at the EUROs and has not been an issue this season, nor has Max Entrup (knee) at LASK - the signs are probably that he will miss out here too. Goalkeeper Alex Schlager, who was demoted to number two, was recently back on the bench at Salzburg - as was Christoph Baumgartner after his knee operation in Leipzig, where he started the league opener against Bochum. Marko Arnautovic had thought about retiring from the team after the EURO - the issue is probably off the table.
At the same time, there are transfer candidates: Max Wöber, who was not in the squad at English second division club Leeds recently, could return to Gladbach on loan. Kevin Danso said goodbye to the Lens fans on Saturday and is waiting for the go-ahead from AS Roma for a transfer to Serie A - the clubs are still working on the transfer fee!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
