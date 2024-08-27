250 internationals missing for Nations League opener

Trauner & Entrup injured

Cologne's Florian Kainz (28 games) is also out after his ankle operation in July. There are also question marks: Feyenoord defender Gernot Trauner is still recovering from the thigh injury he suffered at the EUROs and has not been an issue this season, nor has Max Entrup (knee) at LASK - the signs are probably that he will miss out here too. Goalkeeper Alex Schlager, who was demoted to number two, was recently back on the bench at Salzburg - as was Christoph Baumgartner after his knee operation in Leipzig, where he started the league opener against Bochum. Marko Arnautovic had thought about retiring from the team after the EURO - the issue is probably off the table.