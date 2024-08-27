"Surreal for me"
Carinthia has had a new beach volleyball champion for just over a week: Felix Friedl! In an interview with "Krone", he talks about his childhood dream, his connection to the Rathausplatz and his future goals.
"It was simply brilliant to win here! The setting was unique, with an incredible number of spectators, family and friends cheering us on," says Felix Friedl, who won the Carinthian national beach volleyball championship title together with his partner Xandi Huber in the Villach beach zone just over a week ago.
And the sports scientist, who grew up in Carinthia, was already active as a child on the town hall square in the town on the Drau: "While our parents were shopping in the town, I used to go ice skating with friends on the town hall square. Now, so many years later, to see my favorite sport in the same place and to win a tournament here is surreal for me!"
Friedl's childhood dream
Volleyball has long dominated Friedl's life - first in the hall, then later beach volleyball, where he eventually made it into the national youth team. His career was also inspired by the big beach volleyball events in Klagenfurt, which Friedl enjoyed attending as a child: "It was a childhood dream for me to play there! I really love them!"
He is therefore all the more pleased about the "Beachzone Villach", which has a lot of potential: "Maybe we'll soon have another international professional event in Carinthia, that would be my dream!" Friedl still has big plans for the future: "I haven't reached my peak yet at the age of 28, a national championship title and a medal at international level would be great. A big thank you to the Olympic Center Carinthia, the VLZ Carinthia and my sponsors, who make everything possible for me!"
By the way: The beachzone in Villach is still open to all interested parties until Wednesday, August 28th. Reservations at: beachzone-villach.at!
This article has been automatically translated,
original article
