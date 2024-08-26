Styrian population reaches record level

It is also striking that the population is getting older. There are more and more senior citizens and at the same time fewer and fewer children and young people. At the beginning of the year, the average age was 44.6 years. The districts of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag and Leoben have the oldest resident populations at 47.3 years each. According to the statistics, most men live in Weiz, while most women live in Voitsberg. Incidentally, the latter are in the majority nationwide at 50.6 percent.