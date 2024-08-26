Bus allowed to cross
Video shows first trip over new Westring Bridge
It was a premiere: Due to asphalting work, a bus operated by Wilia, the bus company of the municipality of Wilhering, was allowed to drive over the new Westring Bridge for the first time on Saturday. According to Asfinag, normal drivers will have to wait even longer for the opening.
The video shows the bus ride over the new bridge from the Mühlviertel to the Linz side, was made by the team of Wilhering ÖVP Deputy Mayor Markus Langthaler and published on Facebook. When exactly "normal" motorists will be able to drive on and use the spectacular new construction is still open.
"Due to closures and asphalting work on the B129 Eferdingerstraße by the state of Upper Austria, the new Danube bridge was temporarily available as an alternative route for emergency services and public transport at the weekend - in coordination with the authorities," confirms Asfinag spokesperson Christoph Pollinger.
October became November
Originally it was said that the opening was planned for October, but Asfinag has now backed down. "We don't want to commit ourselves. The A 26 is due to be opened to traffic this year. It will be in the fourth quarter. The current plan is mid-November," says Pollinger.
Numerous tests necessary
A large number of tests, especially of the electrical safety equipment (fire tests for tunnel ventilation, emergency call systems, etc.) still have to be carried out beforehand and official approvals and authorizations have to be obtained on the basis of the Tunnel Safety Act.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
